Kaya Jones claims 'no one listened' when she spoke against ' P Diddy'

Pussycat Dolls former member, Kaya Jones just revealed how she knew Sean “Diddy” Combs’ reality all along!

The 40-year-old singer, who remained a member of the popular girl group, Pussycat Dolls from 2003 to 2004 made the headlines in 2017 when she revealed via her X, formerly Twitter, that Jones felt pressurized to “sleep with” people while being a part of the group.

“How bad was it? Bad enough that I walked away from my dreams, bandmates and a $13 million record deal,” she wrote on X, back then.

“In 2004 I told Hollywood executives, 2005–2006 I told press. In 2011 I spoke up again,” Jones recalled.

The singer then retorted, “Hope you can hear me now Media in 2017! Way to go.”

Jones, again took to the same official platform, to address Combs’ scandal that has taken the showbiz industry by storm due to the number of high-profile celebrities that used to attend his infamous, “Freak Off” parties.

Re-posting a 2017 press story about comments in response to Elon Musk’s recent about Combs’ arrest, who asked, “How many people in music and entertainment knew about this?”

Kaya Jones, now responded, “Here you go @elonmusk I’ve been speaking since 2017. No one listened.”