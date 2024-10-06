Prince Harry playing ‘strategy' to keep away Meghan Markle

Prince Harry is thriving without Meghan Markle amid solo trips.



The Duke of Sussex, who is currently visiting Lesotho as Meghan stays home, has showcased sheer happiness in work.

Royal expert Hugo Vickers told The Sun: "What he seems to be doing now, which is rather wonderful, is doing what he used to do so well, which is engaging with youngsters, and giving them awards rather than receiving an award.

He added: “And, you know, I've seen him at work when he was a working Royal in the Caribbean, and they absolutely loved him out there.”

"He played cricket with the children, played football with them.

"He really engaged with them, and he seems to be doing that, and he is indeed doing it on his own without Meghan Markle,” the expert continued.

"Now, whether that's simply because she's at home with the children that could be, or it may be a strategic move,” wrote the expert.