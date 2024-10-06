 
Geo News

King Charles, Queen Camilla are 'deeply competitive' over THIS hobby

King Charles' unique hobby provided him comfort after the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II

By
Web Desk
|

October 06, 2024

King Charles, Queen Camilla are deeply competitive over THIS hobby
King Charles, Queen Camilla are 'deeply competitive' over THIS hobby

King Charles and Queen Camilla have a unique competitive hobby.

Camilla's son, Tom Parker Bowles, has revealed in his new book Cooking with The Crown, that King and Queen enjoy "mushroom foraging."

As quoted by Marie Claire, King and Queen's hobby is "somewhat of an obsession" for them and they are "deeply competitive about their hauls," often trying to out-forge each other during their outdoor adventures.

This hobby has reportedly provided comfort to King Charles, especially following the passing of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

On the day of her death, he spent time at her bedside and then went to gather mushrooms alone at Birkhall, a practice that has become a cherished escape for him.

"There is no man who knows more about food and farming, from the best of British cheeses, through rare breeds of sheep and cow, to heritage varieties of plum, apple and pear, than the King," the cookbook author wrote.

He added, "He very much practices what he preaches. The King has long talked about the importance of sustainable ­agriculture, and there is no waste at his table."

Moreover, he revealed that King Charles skips lunch and enjoys a serious afternoon tea instead.

Gwen Stefani gushes over Blake Shelton after 'best' birthday
Gwen Stefani gushes over Blake Shelton after 'best' birthday
Kate Middleton's discussion with teenage cancer patient revealed
Kate Middleton's discussion with teenage cancer patient revealed
Pharrell Williams grateful Lego agreed to tell 'a Black man's story' in 'Piece by Piece'
Pharrell Williams grateful Lego agreed to tell 'a Black man's story' in 'Piece by Piece'
Judge tells Prince Harry to abstain from major claim against newspapers video
Judge tells Prince Harry to abstain from major claim against newspapers
Pregnant Brittany Mahomes shares kids Halloween preparations
Pregnant Brittany Mahomes shares kids Halloween preparations
'Industry' star Marisa Abela questions key aspect of show
'Industry' star Marisa Abela questions key aspect of show
Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively take off for date night after daughters' birthday
Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively take off for date night after daughters' birthday
Kevin Hart fears being called out in the wake of Diddy's probe
Kevin Hart fears being called out in the wake of Diddy's probe