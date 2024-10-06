Queen Camilla hosts 'special reception' at Clarence House

King Charles wife Queen Camilla on Saturday hosted special reception at Clarence House for members of the community who are contributing to osteoporosis treatment and care.



Camilla hosted the reception to celebrate The Queen’s Award for Osteoporosis.

The palace shared a sweet video of the queen and said, “The Queen hosted a special reception at Clarence House for members of the community who are contributing to osteoporosis treatment and care.”

It further said, “Previously known as The Duchess of Cornwall’s Award, Her Majesty presented the renamed award to Dr Nicola Peel, in recognition of her work to help improve the evaluation of people at risk of fractures.”

The post went on saying the Queen is President of the Royal Osteoporosis Society, the UK’s largest national charity for bone health, and has supported their work since 1994.

“Thank you to everyone dedicated to supporting those with osteoporosis!,” Camilla said.

Commenting on the post, one royal fan said, “Well done Queen Camilla! A very worthy charity.”

