Diddy becomes suspect as Tupac Shakur's family reopens 1996 murder case

Sean Diddy Combs is being investigated for allegedly being complicit in the killing of iconic rapper Tupac Shakur.

The suspicions emerge in connection to both the 1994 shooting where the Bad Boy Records founder and his entourage of 40 people were left unharmed at the same studio Tupac was shot multiple times in an alleged robbery.

“This whole thing to me started in 1994—the first time Tupac is shot,” Sheryl McCollum, the crime scene investigator from Shakur’s 1996 murder, told NewsNation Friday.

“You ain’t gotta shoot somebody five times to take their jewelry and their money,” McCollum explained.

“Sean ‘Puffy’ Combs and his entourage of 40? Unharmed. Unthreatened.”

“How does that make sense to anybody that one person is going to be robbed and not the other 40? Who would have had more money and jewelry? Forty.”

McCollum's suspicions were taken into consideration as the family of the slain rapper decided in July to file for a wrongful death sentence.

Tupac's family has also hired lawyer Alex Spiro, who has worked for Elon Musk and Megan Thee Stallion, to investigate the matter while Diddy stays in custody of a Brooklyn detention center over multiple accusations of sexual assault and racketeering.

“People from Diddy’s past are coming forward and providing info,” an insider told Page Six.

Prior to his murder, Tupac openly called out Notorious B.I.G. and Combs, accusing them of involvement in the 1994 shooting due to their unfazed response when he limped into the studio with blood on him.

“Nobody approached me. I noticed that nobody would look at me,” he recalled to Vibe magazine in 1995.

“Puffy was standing back too. I knew Puffy,” he said. “He knew how much stuff I had done for Biggie before he came out.”

Shakur was murdered two years later in a drive-by shooting as he was leaving a boxing match at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas.

Combs and Biggie vehemently denied any ties to Shakur’s death. Biggie was killed in 1997 and the case has not been solved.

However, McCollum connected the dots to how Tupac was cornered by assailants both times.

“Both times that Tupac Shakur is shot, he is trapped in something,” McCollum explained to NewsNation.

“He’s trapped in an elevator, and then he’s trapped in a car. There is literally nowhere to run.”

McCollum stressed how evidence was also not available.

“Both scenes though, ironically, don’t have video footage,” she added. “To me, this signifies somebody close to him knows his whereabouts on that day, that time, and that location.”

“That, to me, shrinks your suspect pool pretty good. Only a handful of people would have known where he was on both of those days.”

Duane 'Keefe D' Davis, currently charged with Shakur’s death, once suggested in a 2009 interview with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police that Combs put a $1 million hit on Shakur—which has now prompted Tupac's family to dig deeper.