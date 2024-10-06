The Emmy-winning actor Sarah Paulson teams up with Kim Kardashian

Sarah Paulson recently opened up about her upcoming project alongside the famous Kim Kardashian.

On Friday, October 4, Paulson was in conversation with US Weekly, where she told the outlet that she would be starring with Kim in her legal drama All’s Fair.

Expecting the good time on set with her, the Bird Box star sang praises of Kim and said, "She's always been so lovely to me the few times I've met her, and I have no reason to think anything other than like it's going to be a great, great, good time.”

“I'm meeting her for the first time tomorrow night, so I'm excited," the 49-year-old star shared.

Moving forward, Paulson also admitted that she always relished collaborating with the 43-year-old media sensation and greatly enjoyed watching her popular show The Kardashians.

"My experience with Kim Kardashian has always been one of real joy. I love watching The Kardashians."

Moreover, shedding light on her role in the upcoming drama, the Horror Story actress revealed that she would be playing the divorce attorney.

"I'm going to be playing a high-powered divorce attorney. I will be channeling Laura Wasser if that resonates with anybody. … I’m really excited about it. That confidence that [Ryan] believes in me to take this project on means so much to me. It feels so right as a character that I could be a lawyer in real life and play one on TV.”

It is pertinent to mention that Paulson has earned a Primetime Emmy Award, a Golden Globe Award, and a Tony Award, and her latest project was Hold Your Breath, in which she appeared along with Amiah Miller and Ebon Moss Bachrach.