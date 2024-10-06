Kristen Bell recalls how she aplogised to parents for ‘Let It Go'

Kristen Bell has recalled how she once had to aplogise to her parents for Let It Go, a soundtrack from her starrer film Frozen.



The actress, who starred in an animated Disney film as Anna, told People magazine that she once had to say sorry to parents for getting Let It Go “stuck in their head” like an earworm.

Moreover, Bell also expressed her gratitude for working in the musical movie, saying that she considers herself “very, very lucky” to have been a part of that “juggernaut”.



The Like Father actress, who starred in the 2013 movie and its 2019 sequel, said that she would rather move away from hard-hitting roles in favour of parts that were lighter.

Talking about it, she said that she was definitely drawn to projects where she thought she was going to “have a good time rather than hope for a creative outcome”.

Her latest interview comes a few weeks after she revealed that she was unaware where Gossip Girl was filmed.

Bell served as the voiceover narration to the famous teen drama as the mysterious titular character whose identity was controversially revealed in the series finale back in 2012.

“The funny thing is, as Gossip Girl, I was only on a microphone in Los Angeles; I was never shooting with them,” she recalled and then asked Brody, “I didn’t even know where they shot.”