 
Geo News

Zendaya on 'Euphoria' season 3: 'She cheats on her boyfriend again?!'

Zendaya has revealed details about 'Euphoria' season 3

By
Web Desk
|

October 06, 2024

Zendaya has revealed details about Euphoria season 3
Zendaya has revealed details about 'Euphoria' season 3

The young high-schoolers in Euphoria will leave their high-school drama behind in the next season, per Zendaya.

Zendaya, who plays queer teenager Rue in Euphoria, confirmed previous reports that a time jump will happen in the show.

“It's important because there's only so much high school drama you can deal with,” the Dune star said during an appearance on Entertainment Weekly's The Awardist podcast.

She added with sarcasm: “And then she cheats on her boyfriend again!”

She went on to note that she doesn’t know everything about the upcoming season yet: “I don't actually know much about what is happening. I don't quite know exactly what the season is going to look like, but I do know that the time jump is happening.”

“It will be fascinating to see and understand these characters outside of the context of high school and how all the stuff that we saw when they were kids and they were in high school affects the adulthood they have and who they become in a much bigger world. I'll be interested to see what happens too.”

Along with Zendaya, main cast members are returning for season 3 of Euphoria. Expected returning members include Maude Apatow, Eric Dane, Alexa Demie, Jacob Elordi, Nika King, Storm Reid, Hunter Schafer, Algee Smith, Sydney Sweeney, Colman Domingo, Javon Walton, Austin Abrams, and Dominic Fike. 

Meghan Markle breaks silence amid Harry's major decision for Archie, Lilibet
Meghan Markle breaks silence amid Harry's major decision for Archie, Lilibet
Kristen Bell recalls how she aplogised to parents for ‘Let It Go'
Kristen Bell recalls how she aplogised to parents for ‘Let It Go'
Kevin Smith on marking 25 years of
Kevin Smith on marking 25 years of "no rules" with wife Jennifer Schwalbach
Meghan Markle taking over Prince Harry's ‘royal side': ‘Feels like her spare part'
Meghan Markle taking over Prince Harry's ‘royal side': ‘Feels like her spare part'
Ozzy Osbourne makes shocking confession about hiding drug use from Sharon
Ozzy Osbourne makes shocking confession about hiding drug use from Sharon
Meghan Markle reflects on difficult situation no mother 'wants to be in' video
Meghan Markle reflects on difficult situation no mother 'wants to be in'
Sam Fender working on something new?
Sam Fender working on something new?
Prince William 'loves Harry and always will'
Prince William 'loves Harry and always will'