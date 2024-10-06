Zendaya on 'Euphoria' season 3: 'She cheats on her boyfriend again?!'

Zendaya has revealed details about 'Euphoria' season 3

The young high-schoolers in Euphoria will leave their high-school drama behind in the next season, per Zendaya.

Zendaya, who plays queer teenager Rue in Euphoria, confirmed previous reports that a time jump will happen in the show.

“It's important because there's only so much high school drama you can deal with,” the Dune star said during an appearance on Entertainment Weekly's The Awardist podcast.

She added with sarcasm: “And then she cheats on her boyfriend again!”

She went on to note that she doesn’t know everything about the upcoming season yet: “I don't actually know much about what is happening. I don't quite know exactly what the season is going to look like, but I do know that the time jump is happening.”

“It will be fascinating to see and understand these characters outside of the context of high school and how all the stuff that we saw when they were kids and they were in high school affects the adulthood they have and who they become in a much bigger world. I'll be interested to see what happens too.”

Along with Zendaya, main cast members are returning for season 3 of Euphoria. Expected returning members include Maude Apatow, Eric Dane, Alexa Demie, Jacob Elordi, Nika King, Storm Reid, Hunter Schafer, Algee Smith, Sydney Sweeney, Colman Domingo, Javon Walton, Austin Abrams, and Dominic Fike.