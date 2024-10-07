Andrew Garfield reflects on his bond with Florence Pugh

Andrew Garfield recently got candid and shared some insights on his bond with Florence Pugh on the set of their forthcoming movie We Live in Time.

While having a discussion with Josh Horowitz at 92NY on Friday, October 4, Garfield reflected on shooting a “very intimate, passionate scene” with Pugh.

He said, “The scene becomes passionate, as we choreographed it,” so much so that even cinematographer Stuart Bentley had to look away.

The Spider-Man star also quipped that he and Pugh were comfortable with the scene, but at one point they got baffled due to a seemingly lack of input from Bentley and the camera operator.

“I look up, and in the corner is Stuart and our boom operator. Stuart has the camera by his side and he’s turned into the wall,” the Oscar-nominated actor shared.

"At a certain point, both of us, I feel like, we were both telepathically saying to each other, this definitely feels like a longer take," he added.

Moving forward, taking into account his relationship with Black Widow actress on the set, Garfield articulated, "When we finished the job, we both felt like, what an amazing partnership we have created and what an amazing thing to know that we will do it again."

Moreover, Pugh sang praises of the film's director John Crawley for making her feel at ease, saying, “I wouldn’t have been able to do any of the stuff without the safety. Neither of us would be here without John’s space that he provided for us.”

It is pertinent to mention that We Live in Time is an upcoming romantic comedy film that will hit cinemas in the United States on October 11, 2024, and later on January 1, 2025, it will premiere in the UK and Ireland.