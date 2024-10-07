J-Hope 'excites' his fans before exiting mandatory military service

J-Hope, the frontman of beloved South Korean pop music band BTS, expressed his excitement about returning from his mandatory military service.

J-Hope took to Weverse on Monday, October 7, and posted a picture to start the 10-day countdown before his release.

The Dynamite singer captured his adorned backpack with several keychains and charms and added a caption to it that read, “D-10.”

The charms also had engraved phrases such as "Go J-Hope" and "You’re Our Hope."

Among all the décor, a hot air balloon and a badge showcasing a man in military uniform with the South Korean flag were pasted in the middle of the bag.

Moreover, as soon as J-Hope posted the picture, BTS Army expressed their excitement, swamping the comment session on X (formerly Twitter).

One fan wrote, "He’s coming! Our hope!"

The other quipped, chiming, "See you soon su sunshine!!”

"Omg he’s counting with us," the third remarked.

For those unversed, the latest update came after a few days when J-Hope hinted at his return from the army, posting a carousel of pictures on his Instagram.

He said, "It’s October. It’s made up of really pretty (even) pictures. I’ll see you on deployment day then. Enjoy it."

It is pertinent to mention that it is mandatory for males to serve in the military for 18-20 months aged between 18-35 years, and following the rule, J-Hope was recruited in the military in April 2023.

Following his initial training, J-Hope was promoted to the rank of Corporal and he is training juniors at the 36th Infantry Division in Wonju.