Prince William's role in Prince Andrew's royal downfall exposed

Prince William played a crucial role in stripping Prince Andrew of his royal patronages and 'HRH' titles, according to a new book.



According to Omid Scobie’s Endgame, the Prince of Wales pushed King Charles to do something about the Duke of York amid his and Epstein scandal.

The author noted that William made the move as he was concerned for the monarchy's reputation, with a source close to him stating his father, King Charles, wasn't "competent" enough to handle Andrew, reported The Mirror.

William "set the wheels in motion" to remove these royal trappings from his uncle in January 2022, when the "prospect of an out-of-court settlement involving money from the family's private wealth were all damaging the monarchy's reputation,” Scobie penned.

The writer further shared citing an insider that Andrew "knew it was coming.” However, William's leading role was a surprise for him.

"William was keenly aware that the horrific allegations, the fallout from the embarrassing interview, and now the prospect of an out-of-court settlement involving money from the family's private wealth were all damaging the monarchy's reputation,” he added.

He also claimed that an insider close to the Prince of Wales spilt to him that Charles was not “competent” to tackle Andrew’s scandal and deal with him as his and William’s leadership styles are “completely different.”