Olivia Rodrigo raves about Philippines during Guts World Tour

Olivia Rodrigo, a famous singer-songwriter and actress, sang praises of her fanbase during a Guts World Tour concert in the Philippines.

Rodrigo recently performed in Manila, and an ocean of “electrifying” crowd showed up at her concert.

To express her gratitude, the Happier singer took to her Instagram on October 6, and posted a carousel of pictures and videos.

The post began with a video recorded from the back, capturing the roar of the crowd and Rodrigo reciprocating their love by waving towards them.

The second picture featured her wearing a white stash that had “Miss of Filipina” on it.



She also added a caption and admitted that she had “been dreaming of this show for a whileeeee.”

“My first time in the Philippines and also my biggest venue ever!!!!!” the 21 year-old singer admitted.

“It was the most special show and the most meaningful trip. To say I’m grateful doesn’t even cut it! Mahal kita,” Rodrigo added.

Taking into account the generosity and admiration of the Philippines, she quipped, “Thank you to everyone Manila for welcoming me so generously and making me feel so loved.”

Moreover, she disclosed that all the tickets from the night would be donated to an organization, Jhpiego, through her fund 4 good in order to support women and girls in their education and reproductive rights.

It is pertinent to mention that Rodrigo’s next tour’s next stop is Melbourne, Australia, where she will be performing on October 9, 2024.