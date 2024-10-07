 
Princess Diana's brother 'truly excited' as he shares 'fabulous news'

Princess Diana's brother has sparked reactions as he shared the “Fabulous news!”

Web Desk
October 07, 2024

Princess Diana’s brother Charles Spencer has shared with fans his big decision, saying “I’m truly excited.”

Prince William and Harry’s uncle shared his major decision on social media.

He took to X and revealed, “So, I’ve decided to bring back the Althorp Lit Fest - more details to follow, but I’m truly excited at the prospect of welcoming authors and their admirers back to Althorp House after a break of a few years.”

Spencer went on saying, “I’m going to take it back to how it was originally - the talks will be held inside the House, rather than in marquees, for a start. I want intimacy, excitement and a sense of occasion. And fun. Definitely fun.”

Commenting on it, one fan said, “Very exciting indeed!”

Another said, “That’s fabulous! It sounds like a dream! Good luck on all the planning and organising.”

“Fabulous news!”, the third reacted.

