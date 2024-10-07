 
Usher reveals his 'favourite place on earth'

Usher spends wonderful time with his kids Sire Castrello and Sovereign B

October 07, 2024

Usher has revealed his happiest place on earth.

On Sunday, Usher took to Instagram to share carousel of photos from a fun day with his children.

The singer's kids, son Sire Castrello, 3, and daughter, Sovereign Bo, 4, along with their two friends had a wonderful time at Disneyland.

The first photo showed Usher holding Sovereign up in the air, while the second image features all four toddlers posing with a Mickey Mouse.

One of the photos showcased the proud dad in a spinning teacup ride with the kids.

In the caption, Usher wrote, "Happiest place on earth with my favorite people on earth."

Fans and followers spread their love in the comments section over heartwarming family moments.

A user commented, "Love your face on the teacup ride also did u buy the whole Disney store love it have fun," while another added, "She has him wrapped around her finger."

This post comes a week after Usher celebrated his son's birthday. On Instagram he shared adorable moments from the birthday party. "Celebrating Sire!! Happy birthday to U!" the singer captioned the post.

