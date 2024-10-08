Meghan Markle shows she is ready to ‘rebel' in Harry absence

Meghan Markle showcased a rebellious side of herself during her fresh public appearance.



The Duchess of Sussex, who arrived at the LA Children's Hospital gala in a plunging Carolina Herrera red gown, showcased her bold side.



Colour consultant Jules Standish tells The Sun: “Meghan went bright and bold in red – a colour that demands attention, showing that she feels confident and strong.''

She went on: 'When she chose turquoise, a colour which is fun-loving and uplifting, she was showing that she’s cool and in control.

''And in white at the National Theatre, she was projecting an open-minded personality.

'White is ultimately positive and optimistic and counteracts negativity – a tool Meghan frequently needs.”

Meanwhile, psychologist Karen Haller adds: “There is a rebellious side to red. Meghan is maybe showing her independence here.”