Halle Berry admits 'failure' in relationships made her stop caring

Halle Berry discussed her recent relationship with the musician Van Hunt

October 08, 2024

Halle Berry just admitted her "failure" in relationships.

The Catwoman star discussed the initial stages of her relationship that began with the singer-songwriter Van Hunt.

During her appearance on the podcast Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard, Berry confessed that she may not have "chosen" the musician if he hadn't been insistent on being with her during Covid-19 lockdown.

"Covid had just started, in the beginning of 2020, I was very alone with my kids, hunkered down in my house," the Kidnap actress explained.

The American actress recalled how it was Hunt's brother, who she knew because of a work colleague, encouraged the 54-year-old to talk to Berry.

"Finally one day, once we got into Covid...he texted me, he didn't call, he texted, and was like 'Hey, my name is Van,'" she remembered, adding, "So, we started that way, just talking through text messages, with nothing to lose, nothing to gain, who cared, we're in Covid. We're bored, so why not."

Halle Berry, who has married and divorced three times, admitted that even though she loved the conversations she had with Van Hunt and admired his music, it "never occured" to her that the two would eventually start dating.

"I really legit kind of didn't care because I was not looking, I wasn't interested, I thought I was a failure at it and I just wasn't trying to do it again," the actress further mentioned.

