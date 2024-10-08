 
Prince Harry gets ‘comfortable' in his ‘flop era'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle need successful steps to move forward

October 08, 2024

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are in need of a successful next step to regain their position.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who are at a tether’s end after their unsuccessful business ventures including the one with Spotify, are in desperate need of a win.

Royal expert Matt Wilkinson tells Kinsey Schofield: "They do need a success. They'll sit down and point to Colombia and Nigeria as a success.

"They've still got Invictus to come next year. I can't call it a flop era but they possibly do need a win."

He added: "Harry will point to legal cases he's launched against newspapers in the UK, he has had success in the courts.

"Once you put it like that and you think about it maybe they are in a flop era."

This comes as Royal expert Jennie Bond labels Harry’s visit to Lesotho a smashing success.

She told OK! : "I think anyone would feel more comfortable in a situation that they've been accustomed to and Harry has been championing the WellChild awards for some 16 years. So, of course, he looked more relaxed in that environment than in the still, somewhat, alien surroundings of La La Land.

