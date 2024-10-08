Taylor Swift matches with beau Travis Kelce amid breakup contract rumors

Taylor Swift displayed support for her boyfriend Travis Kelce by attending his football game in a stylish matching plaid outfit, amid rumors of a breakup contract circulating.

The 34-year-old made a memorable entrance at Arrowhead Stadium, cheering for Travis and the Kansas City Chiefs while wearing a striking gray and black plaid ensemble from Vivienne Westwood.

Earlier that day, Kelce arrived at the stadium in a similar plaid shirt and jeans, setting the stage for their coordinated looks.

Moreover, Taylor embraced the moment in high spirits, by accessorizing her outfit with a charming heart-shaped purse.

According to Daily Mail, this appearance marked her return after missing the previous two Chiefs games, due to her commitments to the Eras Tour.

In this regard, a fan wrote on X, “Now y’all can shut the hell up about that bulls**t 'breakup contract.’”

Meanwhile, another fan penned, “BREAKING: Travis Kelce reaches long term extension with Taylor Swift. The pair is under contract for the next 3 years. Taylor has an option to extend the contract if Travis continues to be positive for her brand. Travis can earn a bonus if he does the dishes.”

As per the publication, fans of Swift and Kelce were able to breathe a sigh of relief when a leaked “contract” revealing the exact day of their split was denounced as fake.

Furthermore, when the document spread online alleging that the couple had plans to split last month, Travis's representatives were forced to deny the claims.