Taylor Swift dethrones Rihanna with shocking net worth

October 08, 2024

Taylor Swift moved past Rihanna as the world's richest female musical artist.

According to Forbes, the Grammy-winning artist has a net worth of $1.6 billion which edges the $1.4 billion the outlet reports Rihanna's net worth as.

Swift was declared a billionaire earlier this year, and she made the fiscal push ahead of the Umbrella songstress with the earnings from her wildly-lucrative Eras Tour, as per the outlet.

Moreover, the You Belong With Me hitmaker was back at Arrowhead Stadium on Monday night to see her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, and the Kansas City Chiefs play with the New Orleans Saints after the pop superstar missed the team's two games.

Additionally, the Love Story hitmaker is in the final days of a break from her record-setting Eras Tour, which resumes with the first of three shows Friday night at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, as per Daily Mail

Furthermore, the tour's North American leg continues in New Orleans and Indianapolis before heading to Toronto and Vancouver in November and December. The final show is scheduled for December 8.

As per the publication, Taylor also missed Kelce's annual Kelce Car Jam over the weekend, a charity car show that raises money for his 87 and Running foundation, which helps underserved youth in the areas around Kansas City and Cleveland.

It is worth mentioning that Swift began her high-profile romance with Kelce last season, when he invited the Anti-Hero singer to watch him in a September matchup with the Bears. Since then, the two have spent plenty of time together, often with cameras following every move.

