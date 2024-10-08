Bianca Censori's family concerns led to her split from Kayne West?

Bianca Censori's split from husband Kanye West was reportedly influenced by the fact that she couldn't “ignore” her family's questions about the more troubling part of their relationship.

According to TMZ, the rapper and his wife have been on the outs for a while and are “possibly” planning to file for divorce.

The 47-year-old has been in Tokyo while Bianca is believed to have returned to her native Australia to be with her family during this tough time.

As per Daily Mail’s reports, the pair had been “drifting apart,” before a recent visit from her loved ones confirmed the end of their romance.

In regards to this, a source claimed to the publication, “They broke up some time ago. Bianca started to see the relationship in a new light when her friends and family voiced concerns about the way she was dressing in public and Kanye felt that she wasn’t as into him as she was in the beginning.”

Moreover, the outlet reported, “There are no hard feelings but she couldn’t ignore her family when they asked her to explain the stranger parts of their relationship. They have broken up before so there is a chance they’ll reunite.”

Additionally, Bianca was pictured with her sisters Alyssia and Angelina, and mother Alexandra, in mid-August after they flew in to visit her in Los Angeles, as per the publication’s reports.

Furthermore, a second insider noted that Bianca still cares for the troubled rapper, adding, “She does care deeply for him and loves his kids, but she also knows that he has issues that she could never correct.”

It is worth mentioning that the insider explained that friends believe that the Australian beauty will walk away “a very rich woman” as they noted, “Her friends believe that she is ready to take him for what he is worth and walk away a very rich woman as they did not sign a prenup,” as per the outlet’s reports.