Prince Harry honours King Charles as duke 'loves and respects' his father

Prince Harry, who recently visited Britain without his family, also honoured his mother Princess Diana

October 08, 2024

Prince Harry honours King Charles as duke 'loves and respects' his father

Prince Harry has seemingly honoured his ailing father King Charles as the duke “loves and respects” him and admires him greatly.

This has been claimed by King Charles' former personal butler Grant Harrold, who worked with the monarch between 2004 and 2011.

Grant Harrold, while speaking on behalf of Slingo, per the In Touch Weekly, claimed Archie and Lilibet doting father showed a subtle sign of support to King Charles by sending a “secret message” during his recent tour without Meghan Markle in New York.

The royal expert said, “[Harry’s mother, the late Princess] Diana was a massive advocate for so many charities, and Harry has been inspired by that. This trip has seen Harry speak about his mother and her legacy and it’s definitely a tribute to her.

“But he’s also spoken passionately about climate change, which is a cause close to his father’s heart. I have no doubt he was honoring his father too.”

Harrold further claimed Prince Harry “loves and respects Charles” and admires him greatly.

The expert went on to claim, “I think he’s wanted to go out there and give a nod of support to his dad, and maybe he’ll hope that Charles will see this and get behind him.”

