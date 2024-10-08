'Law & Order' star Ed Wheeler breathes his last at 88

Ed Wheeler, best known for his roles in Law & Order and Blue Bloods, has passed away. He was 88 years old.

As per Deadline, the actor died on August 21 at Englewood Hospital in New Jersey of respiratory failure.

Ed’s wife, Messeret Stroman Wheeler, also confirmed the actor's passing by releasing a heartfelt statement on social media.

“With a Heavy Heart, I Share My Ed’s Passing,” she began the lengthy statement. “In loving memory of my beloved husband, Ed Wheeler. “



“You brought light, laughter and love into every corner of my life and the lives of all who knew you,” the statement continued. “Your talent, dedication and passion were unmatched—whether on stage, in front of the camera or behind the scenes. From national commercials to the esteemed Negro Ensemble Company, your presence was felt and cherished.”

“My Honey Ed, you were more than just a public figure; you were a guiding light, a supportive partner and my heart,” she further shared.

"To all who knew Ed, thank you for your love and support during this time. Let’s remember him for the joy he brought into our lives and the profound impact he had on the world,” Ed’s wife added before concluding her statement.” Rest in peace, My Honey. You will always be in my heart.”

For those unversed, Ed began her career in entertainment through TV commercials and made his film debut in 1987.

