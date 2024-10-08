Meghan Markle, Prince Harry starting to fight over Archie, Lilibet

Meghan Markle’s recent appearance sans Prince Harry has overtaken social media, with many wondering if there is trouble brewing in paradise.

News of this has been shared by royal commentator Daniela Elser.

Her comments have come in a piece for News.com.au and a conversation around it began with Ms Elser questioning the reason or the dynamic duo to spend multiple days away from each other.

“why might there be trouble in paradise for Mr and Mrs Salt and Pepper?” she began by saying.

For those unversed, even The Sun recently revealed that Meghan is growing ever so ‘frustrated’ with Prince Harry’s “spate of legal argy-bargying back in the UK.”

Another point of contention at the moment is that Prince Harry is “not wanting the kids to be seen in ¬public in case they were photographed” however Meghan while the duchess wants the kids to have a more relaxed lifestyle, so that they can attend more local events.

As of right now, its being reported that Prince Harry is extending his solo trip to spend more time with the Spencer’s.