 
Geo News

Kevin Costner trying hard to remain 'solvent' after 'Horizon' flop: Report

Kevin Costner is reportedly going through financial struggles after the box office failure of his passion project, 'Horizon'

By
Web Desk
|

October 08, 2024

Photo: Kevin Costner trying hard to remain solvent after Horizon flop: Report
Photo: Kevin Costner trying hard to remain 'solvent' after 'Horizon' flop: Report

Kevin Costner is reportedly going through financial woes amid Christine Baumgartner heartbreak.

As fans will be aware, Kevin spent millions of dollars on Horizon: An American Saga, but it failed to impress its viewers.

According to an insider privy to In Touch Weekly, “Kevin banked Horizon largely, but not entirely, on undeveloped California land he owns.”

They also addressed, “And reality is starting to set in that he’s likely going to have to part with this real estate and also reshuffle his other holdings to remain solvent after the disappointing showing of the first film in this saga,”

“Kevin is re-organizing his life, his finances and his possessions around funding the Horizon project for a couple of more years,” the source also confided.

Even after investing a sum of $38 million from his pocket, Kevin’s four-part series film netted a mere $11 million on its opening weekend on a reported $100 million budget.

Before signing off from the chat, the insider claimed, “He’s operating on a wing and a prayer but he’s also a realist who knows he’s going to have to part with some of his treasure to see this thing through to the end.”

Gracie Abrams cheers up disappointed fans after cancelled 'The Secret of Us Tour' shows
Gracie Abrams cheers up disappointed fans after cancelled 'The Secret of Us Tour' shows
Jennifer Garner, John Miller share romantic stroll amid Ben Affleck split drama
Jennifer Garner, John Miller share romantic stroll amid Ben Affleck split drama
Michael Jackson's ex wife Lisa Marie Presley praises singer, refutes child abuse allegations
Michael Jackson's ex wife Lisa Marie Presley praises singer, refutes child abuse allegations
Joe Jonas to repeat history as Sophie Turner teases him with beau: Source
Joe Jonas to repeat history as Sophie Turner teases him with beau: Source
Billie Eilish regrets discussing her 'dating life'
Billie Eilish regrets discussing her 'dating life'
Kevin Costner planning 'ultimate revenge' on Christine Baumgartner: Source
Kevin Costner planning 'ultimate revenge' on Christine Baumgartner: Source
Meghan Markle's pride hurts Harry's plans as he seeks to repair bond with Beckhams video
Meghan Markle's pride hurts Harry's plans as he seeks to repair bond with Beckhams
Prince Harry shares new interesting fact about Meghan Markle, Lilibet video
Prince Harry shares new interesting fact about Meghan Markle, Lilibet