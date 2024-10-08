Photo: Kevin Costner trying hard to remain 'solvent' after 'Horizon' flop: Report

Kevin Costner is reportedly going through financial woes amid Christine Baumgartner heartbreak.

As fans will be aware, Kevin spent millions of dollars on Horizon: An American Saga, but it failed to impress its viewers.

According to an insider privy to In Touch Weekly, “Kevin banked Horizon largely, but not entirely, on undeveloped California land he owns.”

They also addressed, “And reality is starting to set in that he’s likely going to have to part with this real estate and also reshuffle his other holdings to remain solvent after the disappointing showing of the first film in this saga,”

“Kevin is re-organizing his life, his finances and his possessions around funding the Horizon project for a couple of more years,” the source also confided.

Even after investing a sum of $38 million from his pocket, Kevin’s four-part series film netted a mere $11 million on its opening weekend on a reported $100 million budget.

Before signing off from the chat, the insider claimed, “He’s operating on a wing and a prayer but he’s also a realist who knows he’s going to have to part with some of his treasure to see this thing through to the end.”