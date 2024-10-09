Taylor Swift joins beau Travis Kelce's unique game tradition

Taylor Swift, who recently accompanied Travis Kelce in his latest match, joined his batchmates for a unique game match tradition.



The 34-year-old singer, who made a memorable entrance at Arrowhead Stadium cheering for her footballer boyfriend, joined the Kansas City Chiefs win 26-13 over the New Orleans Saints by participating in their game day tradition of taking group photos of their shoes.

A photo, posted on social media platform, by the NFL star's childhood best friend and Homebred designer Aric Jones highlighted two shoe photos from the game.

One of the pictures featured a peak of Swift's knee-high black platform boots.

Taylor Swift missed boyfriend Travis Kelce’s previous two matches due to her commitments to the 'Eras Tour'

These were the same boots which the Anti-Hero singer wore to the game with an off-the-shoulder red and gray plaid skirt set and handbag by Vivienne Westwood.

Swift’s latest appearance marked her return after missing the previous two Chiefs games, due to her commitments to the Eras Tour.

Moreover, the singer displayed support for her boyfriend by attending his football game in a stylish matching plaid outfit, amid rumors of a breakup contract circulating.

As per Mail Online, fans of Swift and Kelce were able to breathe a sigh of relief when a leaked “contract” revealing the exact day of their split was denounced as fake.