'Beverly Hills 90210' star Nicholas Pryor departs this life at 89

Nicholas Pryor, a Hollywood actor, widely recognized for his performance in various television series, films, and stage productions, has embraced death at 89.

He was battling cancer for a long time and eventually passed away on October 7 in Wilmington, N.C.

Following the news of his demise, tributes started to pour in.

John Lindstrom, the star of General Hospital, took to his Instagram and wrote, “Nick was an actor’s actor and an exceptional friend. He passed [a day prior], surrounded by loving family. Nick may be best known for his role as the father of Tom Cruise in Risky Business, or as the same to Robert Downey Jr. in Less Than Zero.”

“He was a mentor, a sounding board, a trusted confidant, and even a father-figure beyond, yes, playing my own father on GH and Port Charles.”

“And he was one of the funniest people you could hope to spend time with over a bottle of good wine and a great meal. I will miss him terribly, as will his beautiful wife Christina, his daughter Stacey, and his two grandchildren, Gus and Avril,” he concluded by saying.

His agent, Susan Tolar Walters, also said he was one of the “nicest people and will be missed.”

Moreover, Pyror’s acting career in Hollywood spanned for nearly 7 decades, and he was known for performing the father's role of famous actors like Tom Cruise in Risky Business and Robert Downey Jr. in Less Than Zero.

He also depicted Kathleen Robertson’s dad in Beverly Hills, 90210, for 26 episodes from 1994 to 1997 and was in Port Charles, a General Hospital spinoff, as ex-spy Victor Collins.

Some of his other projects included

The Falcon

and

The Winter Soldier

, The Hunger Games: Mockingjay—Part 1, and Nashville.

It is pertinent to mention that he last appeared as Morgue Doctor in 2021’s film Halloween Kills.