Kate Middleton's plans for Lilibet, Archie as future queen laid bare

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton is reportedly in secret contact with her brother-in-law Prince Harry as the future queen does not want this feud to continue.



According to a report by Woman’s Day, “Kate has a new appreciation for life and doesn’t want this feud to continue.”

The publication, citing insiders claimed, “She’s been diligently working on ‘defrosting’ William for months now. If there’s one thing they can agree on, it’s that they need to leave the distress and disappointment of the past few years behind.”

The royal sources went on claiming, Kate Middleton has been “communicating with Harry, just indirectly, and with William’s knowledge.”

The future queen believes Harry “needs their help and that he deeply wants to come home.”

The royal insider also revealed Kate Middleton’s plans for Harry and his children Archie and Lilibet as future queen.

“As the future queen of England, she’s not going to let Harry and his children be left behind – certainly not if the situation is turning into something it shouldn’t be.”