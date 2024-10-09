Joey Essex gives love another shot after split from Love Island's Jessy

Joey Essex has resorted to finding love on a celebrity dating app.



The reality TV legend, 34, reportedly signed up on Raya just weeks after his split from his Love Island girlfriend Jessy.

US Sun cited that the relationship ended with Jessy saying their romance "wasn't to be" on the outside.



In the 'about' section of his online profile, the reality TV legend reveals he's living in Dubai, the publication noted.

Reports also state that the famed dating app has catered to celebrities like Shawn Mendes and James Arthur.

As for Joey and Jessy, the couple had been battling split rumours since leaving the Love Island villa, with their busy schedules making them unable to spend time together.

"Unfortunately, we have decided to call an end to the relationship but I hope we can continue to be friends. I truly wish Jessy the very best with whatever she does in the future," Joey told the publication while announcing his breakup with Jessy.

Meanwhile, Jessy, too, accepted the split saying, "I appreciate the Love Island experience I had with Joey, we tried to make it work but it wasn’t to be.

"I’m so grateful to everyone who supported us and look forward to all of the exciting opportunities ahead."

On the other hand, Joey is also eyeing up a career change and will soon enter a training camp to become a boxer, The Sun states.