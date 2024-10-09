'Star Trek' star Chris Pine's new venture sheds light on his 'compassion' for bullies

Christopher Whitelaw Pine, who goes by the name Chris Pine in the entertainment world, has stepped into the world of literature.

According to People magazine, the actor and director has released his first-ever book for children, When Digz the Dog Met Zurl the Squirrel: A Short Tale About a Short Tail.

While having conversation with the outlet, the Star Trek star articulated his thoughts about penning a book, saying, “A lot of the impetus for writing, the joy of writing, was thinking about parents reading it, because I remember when I was a kid and fell in love with a book, I’d have my father read it over and over again.”

"Even though I'm not a parent, I can't tell you how many parents I've talked to, and for whatever reason, they are just sick and tired of reading book X for the umpteenth time, so I thought, 'Well, it would be great to write something that hopefully feels so delicious in the mouth and is so fun to say ... that they would want to come back and explore over and over again,'" he added.

Giving an overview of his recently launched book, Pine quipped, "The story of it is really quite simple, but I think it doesn't mean that it's any less important to state the importance of compassion and seeing past judging a book by its cover, so to speak."

"I love this idea of looking at a bully, and everybody's experienced a bully or being a bully themselves, and really understanding where it comes from and thinking, 'Well, perhaps a bully isn't just an a------ because they're born that way, but maybe something happened to them growing up that made them so vulnerable that they had to become mean and cold and angry in order to deal with it,’” he highlighted by saying.

Moving forward, the 44-year-old actor also mentioned that the classic literature he read while growing up inspired him to explore the world of writing, as he “really wanted the book to have that timeless feel, but also the musicality of the language that you'd find in Dr. Seuss.”

It is pertinent to mention that the Emmy nominated actor became prominent in the acting world through his performances in 2004’s The Princess Diaries and 2006’s Just My Luck. His last project was 2023’s animated film Wish, where he voiced Magnifico’s character.