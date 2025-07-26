Iman marks milestone day as she takes oath to age 'gracefully'

Iman celebrates new decade of her life

Iman is celebrating her milestone day as she plans on "aging gracefully."

On Friday, July 27, the supermodel took to her Instagram account to mark her 70th birthday and posted a sweet clip of her and a throwback note from her late husband

In the celebratory post, the model posted a video in which a cell phone, a white icing fruit cake with seven and zero number candles, was decorated on it, along with a pink flower vase on a table.

On the screen of the cellphone, her video popped up in which she came closer to candles and blew them up in the video.

"B****, 70 is the new 70! Aging gratefully #IMANHBD," she captioned her post.

In another post, Iman uploaded a photo of a letter written by her late husband, David Bowie, back in 2015 on her 60th birthday.

"Happy birthday darling! 60 years. It's been a privalige [sic] to have shared over a third of these with you. I love you! David — hubby xx," the note read.

"My last birthday card from David. July 25th, 2015," the snap of the note.

In a follow-up post, Iman penned down that she is "grateful for another trip around the sun."