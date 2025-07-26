Selma Blair marks son Arthur's special day

Selma Blair celebrates son Arthur's milestone birthday

Selma Blair is celebrating her son Arthur's another trip around the sun.

The 53-year-old actress took to her Instagram account on Friday, July 25, to mark her son's 14th birthday.

In the celebratory post, the proud mom posted a series of snaps of her son, including a picture while walking beside a horse, posing on a motorbike, enjoying a beachy getaway, and posing with Selma.

"Happy 14th birthday, Arthur," she began her caption.

"I am so proud to be your Mom," Selma continued, "And when you laugh, my whole life seems to sing. You are our hearts. We love you so much. Thank you for being Arthur Saint."

"Ps. You are hilarious and adorable," she concluded.

Selma also posted a video of Arthur with his friends as they all gathered around a lit-up cake and sang happy birthday to the teenager.

It is pertinent to mention that Selma shares her only son with ex Jason Bleick.

In a previous chat with People back in April, Selma revealed a hilarious reason his son does not watch her movies.

"I said, 'Why don't you ever want to watch a movie of mine?' He said, 'Because all your movies are in black and white,' " she said. "I was like, 'Pardon? Come again?' He's like, 'Aren't they?' I die."