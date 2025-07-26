 
Sofia Vergara makes surgery reveal after 53rd birthday

The recent operation marks Sofia Vergara's second surgery on the same body part since last year

July 26, 2025

Sofia Vergara just had her second surgery on her knee since last year.

The Modern Family alum, who turned 53 earlier this month, shared a post-operation snap straight from the hospital bed on Friday.

"It's done! Round 2 #knee," wrote the Colombian beauty, who could be seen dressed in a hospital gown and a patch and brace on her leg.

While it's unclear how the Griselda actress sustained the injury, she previously underwent her first knee surgery in August 2024.

In an earlier Instagram Story, the America's Got Talent judge also gave fans a closer look at the long scar on her leg following what she described as a "major" operation.

She also gave a cheeky shoutout to her then-boyfriend, orthopedic surgeon Dr. Justin Saliman.

"If u ever get a mayor (sic) knee surgery make sure u get a handsome doctor who will sleep with u that night!!!!" she said in the caption of a picture of her boyfriend standing by her bed.

The couple has since broken up, and the recent procedure comes on the heels of Vergara finalising her divorce from actor Joe Manganiello, 47, earlier this month.

