Alex Warren scores first UK Number one album

Alex Warren soars high with album ‘You’ll Be Alright, Kid’

Alex Warren just secured his first Official UK Number 1 album with You’ll Be Alright, Kid.

The Californian singer-songwriter’s debut collection climbed up 24 spots to reach the summit for the first time after spending 31 weeks on the chart.

Originally released as You’ll Be Alright, Kid (Chapter 1) in September 2024, the expanded record now features 21 tracks, including the record-breaking Ordinary, which was recently named the UK’s Official biggest song of 2025 so far.

Additionally, Tyler, The Creator garnered a fifth Top 10 LP with DON’T TAP THE GLASS which he surprise drop released on Monday.

The record joins his Top 10 tally, with 2017’s Flower Boy which landed on the Number 9 spot on release, 2019’s IGOR which came in fourth, 2021’s CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST which also came in fourth on release and 2024 chart-topper CHROMAKOPIA.

Ahead of Oasis’s London Wembley Stadium shows, Time Flies… 1994-2009 is on the number 3 spot, the album (What’s The Story) Morning Glory? is on number 4 and Definitely Maybe is on the fifth spot, all holding their positions firmly in the Top 5.

As we speak of tours bringing popularity to music, Billie Eilish’s HIT ME HARD AND SOFT stepped up two ranks and came in the tenth spot while her 2021 LP Happier Than Ever came in 35.