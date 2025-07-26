 
Taylor Swift gives Travis Kelce's new project a shoutout

Happy Gilmore 2 premiered on Netflix on July 25, with Taylor Swift's boyfriend, NFL player Tavis Kelce making a cameo

July 26, 2025

Taylor Swift's shares two cents on Travis Kelce-starrer-Happy Gilmore 2

Taylor Swift is cheering on Travis Kelce upon his new project.

The 14-time Grammy winner, 35, asked her 280 million Instagram followers on Friday to watch Netflix's Happy Gilmore 2, which began streaming on July 25.

"Happy Gilmore 2 had me cackling and cheering the whole movie. An absolute must watch," Swift wrote along with the film's movie poster.

The pop star also rated the sequel to the 1996's Happy Gilmore "13/10," urging fans to "go watch it on @netflix as soon as humanly possible."

The sequel sees Adam Sandler reprise his iconic role as Happy Gilmore, now a hockey player-turned-golfer, joined by returning cast members Christopher McDonald, Julie Bowen,Kevin Nealon, Dennis Dugan, and Ben Stiller. 

Alongside Kelce, who plays the role of a hotel employee, the star-studded cast includes surprise guest appearances by Bad Bunny, Benny Safdie, Margaret Qualley, Post Malone, Kid Cudi, and real-life golf stars Rory McIlroy, Paige Spiranac, and Nelly Korda.

Swift's endorsement comes a day after Kelce, 35, made their nearly two-year long relationship Instagram official. However, this certainly isn't Swift's first time posting the NFL star.

Happy Gilmore 2 is streaming now on Netflix.

