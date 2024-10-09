 
Geo News

Princess Diana's brother shares emotional post after major announcement

Princess Diana's brother Charles Spencer shares close bond with Prince Harry

By
Web Desk
|

October 09, 2024

Princess Dianas brother shares emotional post after major announcement
Princess Diana's brother shares emotional post after major announcement

Princess Diana’s brother Charles Spencer has shared an emotional post a day after he disclosed his major decision with fans, saying “I’m truly excited.”

Taking to Instagram, Spencer shared a stunning throwback photo of his parents from early 60s with a heartfelt message.

Posting the photo, Prince William and Harry’s uncle got emotional and said “My parents, in the early ‘60s.”

He went on saying, “For many years, they were passionately in love: I’ve never seen love letters so beautiful and spontaneous.”

In his previous post on X, Charles Spencer shared his major decision, saying “So, I’ve decided to bring back the Althorp Lit Fest - more details to follow, but I’m truly excited at the prospect of welcoming authors and their admirers back to Althorp House after a break of a few years.”

Princess Dianas brother shares emotional post after major announcement

He further said, “I’m going to take it back to how it was originally - the talks will be held inside the House, rather than in marquees, for a start. I want intimacy, excitement and a sense of occasion. And fun. Definitely fun.”

Jean Elle reveals how recent film about postpartum depression changed him
Jean Elle reveals how recent film about postpartum depression changed him
Meghan Markle cutting people dead in LA: ‘They feel played by her'
Meghan Markle cutting people dead in LA: ‘They feel played by her'
Donna Kelce 'can't wait to see' Travis, Taylor Swift's Halloween costumes
Donna Kelce 'can't wait to see' Travis, Taylor Swift's Halloween costumes
Princess Beatrice daughter ‘most thrilled' on mom's pregnancy: ‘Wants a little sister'
Princess Beatrice daughter ‘most thrilled' on mom's pregnancy: ‘Wants a little sister'
Saoirse Ronan unlocks hidden talent in upcoming movie 'Blitz'
Saoirse Ronan unlocks hidden talent in upcoming movie 'Blitz'
Suge Knight makes shocking claims about Diddy's link to Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck's past breakup
Suge Knight makes shocking claims about Diddy's link to Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck's past breakup
Kate Middleton's plans for Lilibet, Archie as future queen laid bare video
Kate Middleton's plans for Lilibet, Archie as future queen laid bare
Tina Knowles shares motherly wisdom at Glamour Awards
Tina Knowles shares motherly wisdom at Glamour Awards