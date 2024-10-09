Princess Diana's brother shares emotional post after major announcement

Princess Diana’s brother Charles Spencer has shared an emotional post a day after he disclosed his major decision with fans, saying “I’m truly excited.”



Taking to Instagram, Spencer shared a stunning throwback photo of his parents from early 60s with a heartfelt message.

Posting the photo, Prince William and Harry’s uncle got emotional and said “My parents, in the early ‘60s.”

He went on saying, “For many years, they were passionately in love: I’ve never seen love letters so beautiful and spontaneous.”

In his previous post on X, Charles Spencer shared his major decision, saying “So, I’ve decided to bring back the Althorp Lit Fest - more details to follow, but I’m truly excited at the prospect of welcoming authors and their admirers back to Althorp House after a break of a few years.”

He further said, “I’m going to take it back to how it was originally - the talks will be held inside the House, rather than in marquees, for a start. I want intimacy, excitement and a sense of occasion. And fun. Definitely fun.”