Kate Middleton gives up major role for future of monarchy

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are not on Kate Middleton's radar these days

October 09, 2024

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton has reportedly abandoned her major role related to Prince Harry for the future of monarchy, a royal expert has claimed.

According to the Fox News Digital, royal expert Christopher Andersen has claimed that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are not on the future queen’s radar these days.

Instead, Kate Middleton is solely focused on preserving the future of the monarchy alongside Prince William and her father-in-law, King Charles III.

Amid claims the Princess of Wales wanted to play the role of peacemaker between Prince William and Harry amid their ongoing rift, the royal author has said: "The idea that Kate somehow still has the time and energy to continue playing peacemaker is rubbish."

Andersen went on to claim, Kate Middleton did try over a period of years and “finally threw up her hands in disgust.”

“She did her bit, but it wasn't enough to build a bridge between William and Charles on the one side and Harry on the other", the royal expert added.

