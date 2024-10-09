King Charles shares heartwarming connection with Prince Harry’s son Archie

King Charles shares a heartwarming connection with his grandson Prince Archie, despite the distance between them, a new report has revealed.



The monarch, who is a dedicated environmentalist, has previously talked of his habit of talking to plants and trees, even shaking their branches after planting.

"I happily talk to plants and trees and listen to them,” then-Prince Charles revealed in 2010, adding that he also had a habit of shaking a tree's “hand” (one of its branches) after successfully planting it.

Interestingly enough, Archie’s mom Meghan Markle revealed in a 2022 interview that her little Prince also communicates with trees, specifically a pair of palm trees in their Montecito garden.

In a conversation with The Cut, Meghan said, "One of the first things my husband saw when we walked around the house was those two palm trees. See how they're connected at the bottom?”

“He goes, 'My love, it's us,’” the Duchess of Sussex continued. "Now every day when Archie goes by us, he says, 'Hi, Momma. Hi, Papa.'"

Archie seems to have inherited the sweet trait of talking to the plants from his grandpa, whom he last met at the late Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee in 2022, as per reports.