Kelly Clarkson retiring from music career because of Celine Dion?

Kelly Clarkson has jokingly confessed that she would retire anytime now as she received praised from Céline Dion for covering My Heart Will Go On.



It all started last month when the Because of You singer performed the 52-year-old singer's song from 1997’s Titanic movie, as part of the "Kellyoke" segment of her talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show.

On Tuesday, October 8, 2024, Dion took to Instagram and shared a video in which she commended Kelly's performance, calling it "absolutely incredible".

Clarkson in response thanked the Canadian superstar for her support, saying, "You have no idea how much you even noticing my existence means to me!"

"Thank you so much for being such an amazing example of true passion and being one of the greatest vocalists of all time that I am still, to this day, inspired by," she added.



Moreover, the Stronger singer in an additional video described how she felt as if she had redeemed herself as she wasn't thrilled with her rendition of the Power Of Love singer's song I Surrender when she was a contestant on the first season of American Idol in 2002.

"I got to honour someone who is such a hero to me vocally, like she is one of my main inspirations of why I'm a singer," the 42-year-old added.

The singer conclude the post by jokingly saying that because she (Dion) said her name, she can quit now in life. “I'm retiring. Good night,” Clarkson joked.