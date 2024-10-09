 
Geo News

Prince William, Kate Middleton's kids adorable new role laid bare

Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis have sweet new roles

By
Web Desk
|

October 09, 2024

Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis have taken on new roles as doting cousins to James Middleton's one-year-old son, Inigo.

According to James, the royal siblings, along with Pippa Middleton's children, Arthur, Grace, and Rose, are enjoying their responsibilities as they often visit their uncle's Bucklebury home.

He revealed that George, Charlotte and Louis and their cousins collectively find happiness in looking after Inigo while speaking with The Telegraph.

"We'll often stop at my parents' house for tea or supper,” James said. "My sisters and I are all within 30 minutes' drive, so there is often an aunt or a cousin passing through, too.”

"The cousins all play their role in looking after Inigo – there's seven of them altogether at the moment,” he added. "I think they're all impressed at how much of a mess Inigo can make."

"But there's lots of laughter and giggles about."

