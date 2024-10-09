 
Jennifer Lopez hints at tour comeback after 'difficult' cancellation

Jennifer Lopez reflects on her decision to cancel 'This Is Me...Live tour'

October 09, 2024

Jennifer Lopez opened up about her decision to cancel her highly anticipated summer tour.

Lopez's This Is Me...Live tour, which was expected to kickoff in June this year, was cancelled just a month before.

The actress and singer, who recently filed for divorce from Ben Affleck, revealed she needed to priorities her family and herself.

"I was so devastated to let anybody down, but I just needed to be with my kids and myself and really dig down deep into things that were happening in my life," Lopez said.

Lopez added, "And I’m glad I did, because it was a really difficult time for me. Probably the hardest time of my life, but it was also the best time because I got to do that work on myself."

However, the singer expressed gratitude for her fans and teased plans to get back on tour, saying, "I can’t wait to get back out there."

"I have the most understanding and loving fans in the world. Some fan bases can be spicy. Mine are just a bunch of lovers," Lopez added.

