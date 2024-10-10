Meghan Markle gave Harry ‘no choice' during time in UK

Meghan Markle is accused of forcing Prince Harry to leave the UK.



Former royal photographer Arthur Edwards notes how the Duchess of Sussex was quick to leave the UK and took the Duke with her.

Speaking on the Royal Exclusive Live show for The Sun, Arthur told Matt Wilkinson: “The first year with Meghan she was fantastic. I travelled everywhere with them.

“She was a star, engaging with the public, doing everything you'd expect a lady married into the royal family to do.

He added: “Then suddenly, everything changed.”

Matt said: “The problem was that Harry and Meghan were so impetuous they made that decision straight away.

“They posted on Instagram, didn't they, the very night they had decided it before they really discussed it with the Queen, they chucked it out there and said that they kind of made the decision that they were leaving.”

Arthur agreed: “There was no choice, he was going, wasn’t he?

“Meghan said ‘we are going’ and that was it.

“And as we say, he made that decision and disappeared. That was his choice,” they noted.