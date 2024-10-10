Brooke Shields gets candid about her pet having 'good taste'

Brooke Shields’ furry little friend has exquisite “taste.”

The Blue Lagoon star had a conversation with PEOPLE magazine, at the 2024 2024 Glamour’s Women of the Year Awards and revealed an incident where her pet ate a pair of her designer shoes.

Shields’ daughter, Rowan, a 21-year-old who is currently away to attend college, was asked how she keeps in touch with her mother to which she replied how they communicate "every day," adding how Shields is "not great with when messages are sent."

"Even today in the car, I sent a photo from her phone to me three days ago. We had a conversation about it. The dog ate one of her shoes," she recalled.

Rowan continued, "She goes on her phone, she goes to our text and she goes, 'The dog did it again,'... [I said], 'Mom. That was four days ago. I was sitting next to you. You sent me the text from your phone."

The Pretty Baby actress laughed at the misunderstanding and stated, "They were really nice shoes. They were a little Celine number."

Rowan chimed in, adding, "She has good taste."

"She only seems to eat the good stuff," Shields noted, affirmative to her daughter’s comment.