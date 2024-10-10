Meghan Markle making ‘active effort' to keep mum about Royals

Meghan Markle once admitted that she made a deliberate choice to separate herself from negativity around her.



The Duchess of Sussex, who claims to have suffered at the hands of the Royal institution during her time in the UK, admits silence is the best remedy.

Speaking to The Cut back in 2022 while promoting her podcast Archtypes, Meghan said: "I think forgiveness is really important. It takes a lot more energy to not forgive...But it takes a lot of effort to forgive. I've really made an active effort, especially knowing that I can say anything".

She added: "It's interesting, I've never had to sign anything that restricts me from talking...I can talk about my whole experience and make a choice not to," and later in the interview noted, "I have a lot to say until I don't. Do you like that? Sometimes, as they say, the silent part is still part of the song.”