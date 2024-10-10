Robert Downey Jr gushes over 'brother' Johnny Depp's new art exhibit

Robert Downey Jr praised his friend Johnny Depp's new art gallery.



The 59-year-old actor took to his official Instagram account and shared a video appreciating his pal Depp's work.

He visited Depp's exhibition A Bunch of Stuff, currently running at the Starrett-Lehigh Building in Manhattan, New York City.

Downey wrote in the post, "Wow…Don’t miss A Bunch of Stuff now on exhibition at the Starrett-[Lehigh] Building in NYC."

He went on to say, "My brother JD is an artist through and through, no surprise, just delight."

The Iron Man actor began the video by saying, "That's my boy! Alright, let's take a look at the show."



He shared some insights into Depp's art exhibit, including his artwork and set the post audio to Depp's band Hollywood Vampires.

Downey's post came few days after Depp praised his longtime pal's recent role in the new play McNeal, which is Downey's first Broadway role.

"Most fortunate to witness my dear, brilliant friend Bob Downey and the superb cast of ‘McNeal’ last night at @lctheater. Outstanding! Go see it if you can!!!" Depp wrote on his social media account.