Piers Morgan faces music over Jay-Z claims

By
Web Desk
|

October 10, 2024

A lawyer for JAY-Z has threatened legal action after a guest on Piers Morgan's show made a variety of allegations against him and his wife.

The response was triggered after Jaguar Wright appeared on Piers Morgan Uncensored.

During the show, the I Can't Wait singer said the Empire State of Mind rapper and Beyoncé are a “nasty couple” who do “nasty things,” such as “keeping people against their will, putting people on planes while they’re unconscious, just like Aaliyah got on that plane, unconscious.”

The host, meanwhile, issued a rare apology after the show aired, calling her claims “totally false.”

But the Grammy winner’s lawyer is seemingly in no mood to let go of this matter easily.

“There’s rumors, and then there’s nonsense, and this is one step further,” Alex Spiro told TMZ.

“This is a pointed and formal accusation of something, and I felt it needed to be responded to.”

He continued, “I think somebody reported it was a cease and desist — it wasn’t that. It was quite bluntly an ultimatum, which was remove that accusation that’s demonstrably false or a court’s going to order you to.”

JAY’s attorney added, “And in doing that to get clicks, he didn’t just harm the Carters.”

“What he did effectively was to drown out the voices of actual victims in an ongoing case, in an ongoing investigation — and that was too much for me,” Alex concluded.

