Sarah Ferguson makes big announcement as Prince Andrew receives good news

Prince Andrew’s former wife Sarah Ferguson has made a major announcement amid claims the Prince of York has seemingly won Royal Lodge battle as King Charles left with 'no power' to evict him from his residence.



Princess Eugenie and Beatrice mother made the announcement on her Instagram handle.

She said, “My new children’s book, Flora and Fern: Wonder in the Woods is OUT NOW. Come with Flora and Fern on a snow-filled woodland adventure as they prepare for a festive party!”

She continued, “Illustrated by the wonderful Denise Hughes, Wonder in the Woods is the first book in the new Flora and Fern series, which has community and sustainability at its heart.

“It was my goal to give readers an important message about the power of community and being connected to the world around you, an ethos which I believe to be integral to a sustainable future. This is something that I strive to share with my children and grandchildren, and am so thrilled to bring to all of you in my new book!”

“With lots of snow-filled fun, of course! I hope you enjoy reading as much as I have enjoyed building these new, dear characters.”

Sarah further announced, “You can also come and meet me for a signed copy at Gerrards Cross Bookshop at 11AM on Saturday 12th October for #BookshopDay!”



Sarah’s announcement comes days after Richard Palmer claimed, “The King wants Andrew to pay his own property maintenance and security costs now he’s no longer a working royal. But he has no power to evict Andrew and, as far as I’m aware, the Crown Estate hasn’t set any new deadlines. This seems untrue.”



