Prince Harry falling face first into a mid-life crisis amid divorce talks

Prince Harry has just come face to face with his own mid-life crisis as many contemplate an incoming divorce

Web Desk
October 10, 2024

Prince Harry is rumored to be battling a major mid-life crisis amid talks of a divorce from Meghan Markle.

Comments about everything has been brought to light by royal commentator and author Nathan Kay.

He weighed in on everything, during one of his most recent pieces for Express UK.

In the piece Mr Kay highlighted all the fears surrounding Prince Harry's mid-life crisis and said, “Prince Harry’s recent decision to extend his solo trip abroad, while Meghan Markle attended an event for the LA Children’s Hospital alone, has set tongues wagging about the state of their relationship.”

“It seems the Duke of Sussex, 40, is taking time away from his life in California, and perhaps, time away from his marriage too.”

“The couple’s conspicuous absences from one another’s side has led many to wonder: is Harry in the midst of a mid-life crisis or simply taking a necessary pause for reflection?”

For those unversed, with Prince Harry’s solo outings, he spent a weekend in Johannesburg before making a rumored stop in Cape Town, in an area where the Spenders’ own property.

It is pertinent to note that this ‘deeply personal trip’ was not added to his itinerary and in the eyes of Mr Kay, it became “a clandestine extension that raises more questions than answers.”

However, on the other end Meghan was out at the LA Children’s Hospital gala in a Carolina Herrera gown.

