Prince Harry, Meghan Markle drifting apart after six years of marriage

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s marriage has just sparked a monumental amount of concern in the heart of fans, regarding their marriage of six years.

Comments of this nature have been shared by the Weekend Editor Nathan Kay.

He weighed in on everything in a piece for Express UK that highlighted the growing divide between Prince Harry and his wife.

In this piece the author even went as far as to question the future of their relationship.

In the eyes of the expert, “Harry’s independent itinerary has become a pattern over the last several weeks, leaving Meghan at home in Montecito, California, with their children, Archie and Lilibet.”

“This continued distance between them is prompting speculation that the couple, married for six years, may indeed be drifting apart.”

“Friends of the Sussexes are reportedly concerned by how much time the couple are spending away from each other, and it’s hard not to wonder if their fears are well-founded.”

A more telling point was also the Duke’s 40th birthday which he decided to celebrate far from his wife and kids, instead choosing to give that time to his friends in the Montecito mountains.

While the expert agrees, “Perhaps it’s simply a need for space, an urge to rediscover himself away from the constant scrutiny and high expectations.” Still “there’s no denying that the timing of these solo escapades raises eyebrows,” which he pointed out before concluding the conversation.