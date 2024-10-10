 
Geo News

Inside 'Mission Impossible' star Tom Cruise's attempt to save his life

'Mission Impossible' star Tom Cruise takes a 'heart-pounding' from danger

By
News Desk
|

October 10, 2024

Inside Mission Impossible star Tom Cruises attempt to save his life
Inside 'Mission Impossible' star Tom Cruise's attempt to save his life

Tom Cruise seemingly looked worried upon his arrival in London on Wednesday, October 9, amidst the Hurricane Milton warnings in Florida.

The Mission Impossible star flew to London in a helicopter with his sister Marian and actors Martina Ferragamo and Simone Coppo to save himself and his loved ones from the impending danger of a storm.

Many people in Florida are also moving to different places, as officials have warned everyone to evacuate quickly before the hurricane approaches. 

Cathie Perkins, Emergency Management Director, alerted people by saying, "Those of you who were punched during Hurricane Helene, this is going to be a knockout. You need to get out and you need to get out now." 

“Milton has the potential to be one of the most destructive hurricanes on record for west-central Florida,” the National Hurricane Centre also informed citizens.

The 62-year-old Hollywood superstar also had to leave behind his penthouse in Florida, where he has been residing for the past eight years.

A renowned scientologist, Mexican property developer Moises Agami, built Tom’s penthouse. The 4-bedroom penthouse has a roof deck, a bar, a 39-foot infinity pool, solarium, and hot tub. Also, Tom has a gym and an office there. 

The Top Gun actor also revealed future architectural plans for his house in 2018 that included building a rooftop garden, a dining area, and a pool.  

Tom used to live in the apartment with his ex-wife Nicole Kidman and their adopted son, Connor. Later, Connor left to stay at Scientology's retreat called The Sandcastle.

It is pertinent to mention that Hurricane Milton, followed by Hurricane Helene, has hit Florida’s West Coast as a category 1 hurricane, causing catastrophic rains. 

Now, it is weakening and moving away from Florida’s east coast as well, but it is “still producing damaging hurricane-force winds and heavy rainfall in east-central Florida,” as per the National Hurricane Center.

Bianca Censori's family reacts to reconciliation with Kanye West
Bianca Censori's family reacts to reconciliation with Kanye West
Sarah Ferguson receives new honour
Sarah Ferguson receives new honour
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle appearing fractured and alone
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle appearing fractured and alone
Sabrina Carpenter to make performance debut at Time100 Next Gala
Sabrina Carpenter to make performance debut at Time100 Next Gala
Shawn Mendes leaves fans 'disappointed' with major announcement
Shawn Mendes leaves fans 'disappointed' with major announcement
Christina Hall opens up about selling Tennessee farmhouse amid divorce
Christina Hall opens up about selling Tennessee farmhouse amid divorce
Prince William makes startling revelations about his kids amid Kate Middleton's plan for Lilibet, Archie
Prince William makes startling revelations about his kids amid Kate Middleton's plan for Lilibet, Archie
Prince Harry falling face first into a mid-life crisis amid divorce talks
Prince Harry falling face first into a mid-life crisis amid divorce talks