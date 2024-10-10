Inside 'Mission Impossible' star Tom Cruise's attempt to save his life

Tom Cruise seemingly looked worried upon his arrival in London on Wednesday, October 9, amidst the Hurricane Milton warnings in Florida.

The Mission Impossible star flew to London in a helicopter with his sister Marian and actors Martina Ferragamo and Simone Coppo to save himself and his loved ones from the impending danger of a storm.

Many people in Florida are also moving to different places, as officials have warned everyone to evacuate quickly before the hurricane approaches.

Cathie Perkins, Emergency Management Director, alerted people by saying, "Those of you who were punched during Hurricane Helene, this is going to be a knockout. You need to get out and you need to get out now."

“Milton has the potential to be one of the most destructive hurricanes on record for west-central Florida,” the National Hurricane Centre also informed citizens.

The 62-year-old Hollywood superstar also had to leave behind his penthouse in Florida, where he has been residing for the past eight years.

A renowned scientologist, Mexican property developer Moises Agami, built Tom’s penthouse. The 4-bedroom penthouse has a roof deck, a bar, a 39-foot infinity pool, solarium, and hot tub. Also, Tom has a gym and an office there.

The Top Gun actor also revealed future architectural plans for his house in 2018 that included building a rooftop garden, a dining area, and a pool.

Tom used to live in the apartment with his ex-wife Nicole Kidman and their adopted son, Connor. Later, Connor left to stay at Scientology's retreat called The Sandcastle.

It is pertinent to mention that Hurricane Milton, followed by Hurricane Helene, has hit Florida’s West Coast as a category 1 hurricane, causing catastrophic rains.

Now, it is weakening and moving away from Florida’s east coast as well, but it is “still producing damaging hurricane-force winds and heavy rainfall in east-central Florida,” as per the National Hurricane Center.