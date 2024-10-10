 
Mariah Carey unveils exciting 'homage to the original' holiday song

Mariah Carey is all set to release some exciting holiday projects

October 10, 2024

Mariah Carey, the Queen of Christmas, is gearing up for the holiday season!

The 55-year-old songstress is set to re-release one of her most popular season song, All I Want For Christmas Is You.

This song was originally released back in October 1994 as the first single from Carey’s holiday album titled, Merry Christmas.

In celebration of the song turning 30 years old, the Emotions singer has decided to re-release the track as well as launch a it a new version of the LP, Merry Christmas.

Taking to her official Instagram account, Carey shared the news along a recreated the cover album, featuring the artist in a Santa-themed jumpsuit.

"While it is definitely not time to listen to Christmas music yet I wanted to share a glimpse of #MerryChristmas30 with you!” the Fantasy hitmaker wrote.

She further penned, “An homage to the original album cover, here is the cover art for two of the four new “All I Want For Christmas Is You” physical singles... available for pre-order now!"

Mariah Carey’s All I Want For Christmas Is You was co-written by her and producer Walter Afanasieff, who came up with the song as the were writing three original songs for Merry Christmas.

